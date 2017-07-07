DPRK warns US against resorting to “military gambling”

The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) on Friday warned the United States against further resorting to “military gambling”. A spokesman for the Korea Asia-Pacific Peace Committee said in a statement that the US Defence Department is loudly trumpeting a military attack option advocated by President Donald Trump to cope with the north’s “provocations.” The […]

