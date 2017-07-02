Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

#NSMQ2017: Quiz mistress’ purse, IDs found without bag – Starr 103.5 FM

Posted on Jul 2, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Starr 103.5 FM

#NSMQ2017: Quiz mistress' purse, IDs found without bag
Starr 103.5 FM
The ID cards and purse of the 2017 National Science and Maths Quiz mistress Dr. Elsie Effah Kauffman have been found after being stolen at the finals. The items which were in her stolen bag were dropped at the University of Ghana, Legon, according to
Some personal belongings in Dr. Kaufmann's bag have been returnedYEN.COM.GH
NSMQ Mistress' missing wallet dropped at Legon campusMyjoyonline.com

all 9 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.