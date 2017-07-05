Dr Joe Odumakin Celebrates Birthday Dressed In School Uniform With Dayo Amusa

Yoruba Nollywood Actress, Dayo Amusa and Dr Joe Odumakin were both at Babs Fafunwa Millennium Senior Secondary School in Ojodu Berger to celebrate the latter’s birthday. Dr Joe Odumakin is known to always celebrate her birthday dressed in school uniform, surrounded by students and usually accompanied by a star actor. The pictures of this year’s …

The post Dr Joe Odumakin Celebrates Birthday Dressed In School Uniform With Dayo Amusa appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

