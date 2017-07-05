Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Dr Joe Odumakin Celebrates Birthday Dressed In School Uniform With Dayo Amusa

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Yoruba Nollywood Actress, Dayo Amusa and Dr Joe Odumakin were both at Babs Fafunwa Millennium Senior Secondary School in Ojodu Berger to celebrate the latter’s birthday. Dr Joe Odumakin is known to always celebrate her birthday dressed in school uniform, surrounded by students and usually accompanied by a star actor. The pictures of this year’s …

The post Dr Joe Odumakin Celebrates Birthday Dressed In School Uniform With Dayo Amusa appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.