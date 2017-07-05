Drama As World Champ Peter Sagan Disqualified From Tour De France For Elbowing Competitor [Video]

Once again trouble has arisen during this year’s Tour de France.

On Sunday we witnessed the first mass crash of the season, brought on by wet conditions, but this time around the crash was caused by the world champion’s elbow.

During the sprint to the end of Stage Four, Peter Sagan elbowed his way to the finish line, crossing in second place.

But in his wake was Dimension Data rider Mark Cavendish, who received Sagan’s elbow in the face as he came up from behind.

Watch the incident below – and make sure you see the aerial view footage at the end that doesn’t look good for Sagan:

According to the BBC, Sagan was “initially docked 30 seconds and 80 points, but Dimension Data contested that decision”.

Now, after a review:

Philippe Marien, president of the race commission, said Sagan was disqualified because he “endangered some of his colleagues seriously”.

Although Sagan was one of the favourites to win the tour, he has now been sent home.

But not before he was seen going to Cavendish – who, as a result of Sagan’s elbow, crashed into barriers and had to pull out of the race with a broken shoulder – to apologise.

Don’t you just love a little bit of Lycra drama?

In other news, Briton Geraint Thomas kept his overall lead, with Arnaud Demare becoming the first Frenchman to win a sprint stage on the Tour since 2006.

Chris Froome remains second overall, 12 seconds behind Thomas.

[source: bbc]

