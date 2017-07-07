DSS arrests kidnap kingpins across Nigeria
The Department of State Services (DSS) says it has recorded more feats in degrading kidnapping operations and banditry in different parts of the country This is contained in a statement made available to DAILY POST on Friday by its spokesman, Tony Opuiyo. DSS also revealed location and names of kidnap kingpins arrested in the last […]
DSS arrests kidnap kingpins across Nigeria
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!