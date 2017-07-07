DSS Arrests Suspected Kidnap Kingpin, Gunrunners, Others – CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
DSS Arrests Suspected Kidnap Kingpin, Gunrunners, Others
CHANNELS TELEVISION
The Department of State Services says it has achieved more progress in its bid to ensure the safety of Nigerians with the arrest of more suspected kidnappers, gunrunners, cattle rustlers and drug dealers across the country. Between June 18 and July 5 …
22 suspected terrorists, kidnappers arrested by DSS
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!