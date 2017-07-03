Pages Navigation Menu

DSS planning to cause confusion by comparing Nnamdi Kanu to Jesus – IPOB

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in Biafra, News | 0 comments

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has released a statement saying they’ve have uncovered a plot by the Department of State Services (DSS) to cause confusion between them and Christians in Igboland by portraying their leader Nnamdi Kanu as Jesus Christ. According to Punch, the statement was given by IPOB spokesman, Comrade Emma Powerful, who said that DSS […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

