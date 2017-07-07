DSS plotting to arrest, charge me for treason – Fayose alleges

The Government of Ekiti State says it has uncovered plans by some elements in the All Progressives Congress, APC-led federal government to connive with the Department of State Services, DSS, to implicate the State Governor, Ayodele Fayose. According to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP-led state government, the federal government’s plan was to accuse Fayose of […]

DSS plotting to arrest, charge me for treason – Fayose alleges

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

