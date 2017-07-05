DStv stops 6 pro-gay children programmes in all African countries

MultiChoice says it has stopped airing six pro-gay children programmes on three DSTV channels following complaints by subscribers about their content. The programmes are Loud House, the Legend of Korra, Hey Arnold, Steven Universe, Adventure Time and Clarence. They were being aired on Nickelodeon, Nicktoons and Cartoon Network. Tina Wamala, communications manager of DSTV Uganda, […]

