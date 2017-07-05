Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

DStv stops 6 pro-gay children programmes in all African countries

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

MultiChoice says it has stopped airing six pro-gay children programmes on three DSTV channels following complaints by subscribers about their content. The programmes are Loud House, the Legend of Korra, Hey Arnold, Steven Universe, Adventure Time and Clarence. They were being aired on Nickelodeon, Nicktoons and Cartoon Network. Tina Wamala, communications manager of DSTV Uganda, […]

DStv stops 6 pro-gay children programmes in all African countries

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.