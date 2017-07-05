“DTSG committed to efficient electoral process”- Gov. Okowa

Delta State Governor Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has disclosed that the state government was committed to the provision of proactive strategies for efficient electoral process in the State.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa disclosed this yesterday in Asaba while receiving the report of the six man committee on the Post Mortem evaluation of the bye-election in Warri South I Constituency.

Governor Okowa who was represented by the Senior Political Adviser, Chief Festus Ochonogor said the committee’s report will help guide the PDP on how to surmount challenges facing the party as it prepared for future elections.

According to him “As a government we believed that proactive strategies should be in place when it comes to conducting free and credible elections in our state so this exercise will be a learning tool which i believe will provide further insight into achieving more successful, efficient and economic friendly elections in our state”.

He said the April 26, Warri South one constituency bye-election was a clear indication that the party remained a formidable force in the state and provided a platform in which further elections would be conducted efficiently and successfully in the state.

While commending members of the committee for their dedication and diligence, the governor promised to implement the recommendations so as to reposition the party for future election victories, saying “I am really impressed with the commitment shown and it is my belief that this report will give be a guideline into achieving credible elections”.

The Chairman of the Committee Sir. Dandy Idundun disclosed that the exercise was a success due to the awareness and sensitization of the general public especially party stakeholders as well as the collaborative efforts from neighbouring local governments.

While commending Governor Okowa for promoting the unity of the party, he said the recommendations of the report would help strengthen and overhaul the PDP.

