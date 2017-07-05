Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Dubai-Based Nigerian ‘money man’ Mompha Shows Off Stacks Of Cash (Photos)

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

A Dubai-based Nigerian man, Ismaila Mustapha, popularly known as Mompha, is flaunting cash on the gram. He shared a photo of himself with his young son sitting before wads of cash displayed on the table. He is also pictured with his beautiful wife. Recall that he is the same Mompha that the Matharoo sisters mentioned when …

The post Dubai-Based Nigerian ‘money man’ Mompha Shows Off Stacks Of Cash (Photos) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.