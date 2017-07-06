Pages Navigation Menu

Ducks and Lions: The lowdown of Wizkid & Tekno’s exchange on Twitter

Posted on Jul 6, 2017

Wizkid dropped a shade for Tekno after the Samantha singer waded into the perceived sub battle between him and Davido. Tekno had tweeted, “Na just time, soon we go know who international pass,” referencing the local/international battle between Wizkid and Davido. Wizkid had this to say: And after a follower asked, he confirmed that, yes, he […]

Hello. Add your message here.