Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

“Ducks Dont Play Where Lions Play”- Wizkid Blasts Tekno Over Beef With Davido!

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

In a new plot twist to the Wizkid and Davido‘s on-going drama, the star boy seems to have shaded Tekno who chipped in his opinion yesterday. Recall that Davido and Wizkid‘s beef have been going on for a while, after it was sparked by Davido’s brother, who called The Weeknd, the real star boy. Well, …

The post “Ducks Dont Play Where Lions Play”- Wizkid Blasts Tekno Over Beef With Davido! appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.