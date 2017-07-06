Ducks Don’t Play Where Lions Play! Wizkid Blasts Tekno

The current beef in the music industry seem to be getting hotter. Tekno decided to take side with Davido with his many tweets yesterday. The starboy won’t let it slide as he replies Tekno with some savagery tweets

Wizkid indirectly called Tekno duck

So Davido with frog voice being helped by a duck hahaha.

