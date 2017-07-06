Pages Navigation Menu

Ducks Don’t Play Where Lions Play! Wizkid Blasts Tekno

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

The current beef in the music industry seem to be getting hotter. Tekno decided to take side with Davido with his many tweets yesterday. The starboy won’t let it slide as he replies Tekno with some savagery tweets

Wizkid indirectly called Tekno duck shocked

So Davido with frog voice being helped by a duck hahaha.

Hello. Add your message here.