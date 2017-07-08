Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Dump PDP for APC – Dino Melaye tells Akpabio, Udom Emmanuel

Posted on Jul 8, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Dino Melaye has asked Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State and Senator Godswill Akpabio to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Senator Melaye stated this in a goodwill message at the first constituency briefing of Senate Minority Leader, Godswill […]

Dump PDP for APC – Dino Melaye tells Akpabio, Udom Emmanuel

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.