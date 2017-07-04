Pages Navigation Menu

Durban mall robbery ‘kingpin’ arrested – Independent Online

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in Africa


Durban mall robbery 'kingpin' arrested
DURBAN – The 'kingpin' behind a spate of mall robberies across the city was arrested on Monday night. The man along with an accomplice also connected to the smash-and-grab raids on jewellery and other high end good stores at malls was arrested by …
