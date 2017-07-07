Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

E-auction: Customs to commence next batch of bidding Monday

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) will commence the next batch of another 48 hours of bidding on July 10 as the e-auction committee reloads the portal with more items. The Public Relations Officer of the NCS, Mr Joseph Attah said in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja. Attah said that the announcement of the 43 winners that emerged after the 48 hours of bidding ended the first batch.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.