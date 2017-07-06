Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘Eagles’ qualifiers keeping Rohr away from NPFL venues’ – Guardian (blog)

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Guardian (blog)

'Eagles' qualifiers keeping Rohr away from NPFL venues'
Guardian (blog)
Super Eagles Media Officer, Toyin Ibitoye has explained that the Coach Gernot Rohr has not been in the country to watch matches at the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) venues because he is preparing for the forthcoming World Cup and Africa …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.