Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Eagles remain Africa’s FIFA Confed Cup goal kings – Vanguard

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Nigeria Today

Eagles remain Africa's FIFA Confed Cup goal kings
Vanguard
Even though Nigeria did not qualify for the just concluded FIFA Confederations Cup which the World Cup holders, Germany won as Coach Joachim Low took the team to a glorifying 152 outings and 102 wins, the competition still harbours for the Super Eagles …
Nwankwo says Eagles must do extra against Lions of CameroonDaily Trust

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.