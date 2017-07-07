Eagles slip on FIFA ranking

NIGERIA’S Super Eagles has slipped one step to the 39th spot in the World football governing body, FIFA monthly ranking. In the ranking released on Thursday from Zurich, Switzerland, Nigeria is ranked 39th in the world and sixth best team in Africa. The Gernot Rohr-team with 715 points in June is lagging behind Egypt, Senegal, […]

