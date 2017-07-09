Eagles/Cameroon battle: Siasia advises Rohr – Vanguard
Vanguard
Eagles/Cameroon battle: Siasia advises Rohr
Ahead of the Russia 2018 World Cup qualifier between the Super Eagles and the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon, former national team handler, Samson Siasia has advised the Super Eagles technical adviser, Gernot Rohr to ensure he gets the best players …
Disu warns Super Eagles against Indomitable Cameroon
