Eagles/Cameroon battle: Siasia advises Rohr

By Jude Opara, Abuja

Ahead of the Russia 2018 World Cup qualifier between the Super Eagles and the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon, former national team handler, Samson Siasia has advised the Super Eagles technical adviser, Gernot Rohr to ensure he gets the best players Nigeria can boast of to confront the current African champions in the double header clash next month.

Siasia who is also a former Super Eagles player told Sports Vanguard exclusively that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and other stakeholders should rather thank the government and people of Akwa Ibom State for hosting the national team, instead of blaming the defeat to the Bafana Bafana of South Africa in the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier last month on the Uyo pitch.

According to him, what affected the Super Eagles in their last game against South Africa was the fact that after the first half, everybody rushed upfront looking for a goal and in the process forgot to mind their rear, a situation that made it easy for the visitors to score another goal.

“I have observed some comments from different quarters since we lost to South Africa in the AFCON 2019 qualifier. In my opinion, the issue of Uyo stadium should not even come up because it is not the stadium that made us not to win.

