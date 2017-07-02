Pages Navigation Menu

Early, exclusive breastfeeding can help reduce mortality

Posted on Jul 2, 2017 in Health | 0 comments

Dr Olukemi Tongo, a Consultant Neonatologist at University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, has stressed the need for early and exclusive breastfeeding to reduce neonatal mortality in the country. Tongo, a member of the Nigerian Society of Neonatal Medicine (NISOMN), said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan on Sunday. According to her, most neonatal deaths are due to preventable causes.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

