Ebewele: My AFN Board reinstatement is victory for athletics

Former national decathlon champion Brown Ebewele says his reinstatement into the board of Athletics Federation of Nigeria(AFN) is not a victory for him alone.

Ebewele said yesterday in Abuja that the development was a victory for the track and field sport in the country.

“My re-instatement to the board of AFN is a victory not only for me, but for track and field in this country. This is because I have a lot of contributions to make to the track and field sport. I can make contributions that will greatly impact on the development of athletics,” he said.

Ebewele, had emerged as representative of the Coaches and Technical Officials Association on May 22.

However, during the elections for zonal representatives and board officials on June 13 in Abuja, his name was missing on the delegates list.

But he had gone on to challenge this at the elections’ Petitions/Appeals Committee which, while submitting its report on Friday, announced his reinstatement.

The former Edo Commissioner of Sports said the new AFN board was going to look for sponsors and donors to sustain the federation’s development programmes, and revive many other events.

“We’ll pay serious attention to the welfare of the athletes and coaches because it is a very vital thing that we have been missing for a very long time,” he said.

Ebewele said it was worrisome to have situations where athletes representing Nigeria did not get their allowances and had no place to sleep well during championships.

The post Ebewele: My AFN Board reinstatement is victory for athletics appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

