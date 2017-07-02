Ebola: DR Congo declares end to outbreak

The Democratic Republic of Congo’s Minister of Health, Oly Ilunga has declared the end of an Ebola outbreak in the remote northeastern region of the country. In May this year, officials declared an outbreak of the highly contagious disease – the eighth to date in the country – in Bas-Uele province. However, the Ebola outbreak […]

Ebola: DR Congo declares end to outbreak

