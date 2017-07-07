Pages Navigation Menu

Ebonyi APC crisis: Oyegun risks jail over alleged contempt of court

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in Politics

The National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) John Odigie-Oyegun and the Party’s National Secretary, Mai Mala Buni, risk imprisonment for alleged contempt of court. This is following an order by an Ebonyi High Court demanding that they should appear before it on September 28, 2017 to explain why they should not be jailed. […]

