EbonyLife TV At Four: The Life And Times Of Africa’s First Black Entertainment Network

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in Entertainment, News | 0 comments

When EbonyLife TV went live in mid 2013, it sought to be the global network for premium African entertainment.

It became Africa’s first global black entertainment network and it opened doors of communication between itself and the youth. Four years down the line can it be said to be living up to expectation?

Since its inception in 2013, over 4000 hours of original Pan African content has been created and produced by EbonyLife TV. Talk about getting a jump on lost time. Like a postman running late, EbonyLife has expedited the process of production backed by a team of highly trained and qualified staff. Within this timeframe, TV series have been dished out to much critical acclaim. The first seasons of On the Real, Sons of the Caliphate, Dere and The Governor have been widely successful leading to an order of second seasons for the aforementioned.

In 2015, EbonyLife TV joined the fray of the movie scene with its first offering titled, Fifty. The movie went on to generate ₦400million return on investment shattering a litany of records in the process. Dissatisfied by the status quo and unrelenting in the ruthless pursuit of excellence, another movie was released in 2016. The Wedding Party would go on to break even more records, some set by the initial offering. It grossed a whopping ₦450million from the box office alone earning it the number one spot on the highest grossing Nigerian movies of all time. Both movies have led to much anticipated spinoffs. Fifty, would go on to be adapted for TV as Fifty: The Series which premiered at the recent EbonyLife Film and TV Festival while a sequel to The Wedding Party is billed to be released December, 2017.

The potential of this precocious four year old might not even be fathomable by the most imaginative of us. Numbers do not lie; EbonyLife TV at four has only released two movies and has grossed nearly ₦1billion in funds. Maybe we could be talking of EbonyLife going toe to toe with global film production outfits in the next ten years or what may be said when the network turns 25? Your guess is as good as mine.

See photos from the Anniversary below

 

EbonyLife TV

EbonyLife TV
DJ Neptune

EbonyLife TV

EbonyLife TV
Mo Abudu and Mako Alabi
EbonyLife TV
Nonso Ajufo, Don Jazzy and Ebuka Obi-Uchendu
EbonyLife TV
O.C Ukeje, A Guest, Mo Abudu, Don Jazzy and Eunice Omole

EbonyLife TV

EbonyLife TV

EbonyLife TV

EbonyLife TV
Adebola Williams
EbonyLife TV
AY Makun
EbonyLife TV
Dimbo Atiya
EbonyLife TV
Eyinna Nwigwe
EbonyLife TV
Heidi Uys, Michael Williams, Eunice Omole, Mo Abudu, Temidayo Abudu and Quinty Pillay
EbonyLife TV
Ireti Doyle
EbonyLife TV
Joke Silva
EbonyLife TV
Mo Abudu
EbonyLife TV
OC Ukeje
EbonyLife TV
Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Wale Ojo and Mo Abudu
EbonyLife TV
Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde
EbonyLife TV
Taje Prest
EbonyLife TV
Toke Makinwa
EbonyLife TV
Toyin Lawani and Mo Abudu
EbonyLife TV
Ufuoma Udjoh
EbonyLife TV
Zainab Balogun
EbonyLife TV
Guests watching the screening of Fifty, the series.

EbonyLife TV

EbonyLife TV

EbonyLife TV

EbonyLife TV

EbonyLife TV

EbonyLife TV

EbonyLife TV
Mo Abudu and Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

EbonyLife TV

EbonyLife TV

EbonyLife TV
Tosin Odunfa and Tiwa Savage

 

