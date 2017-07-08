Echiejile moves to Turkey

Elderson Echiejile has become the latest Nigerian footballer to move to the Turkish Super Lig after a sealing a season-long loan deal to Sivasspor. The 29-year-old joins the Turkish outfit from French champions AS Monaco. “Our club signed a one-year contract with the Nigerian left-back, Elderson Echiejile, to be effective as of the 2017/18 season,” […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

