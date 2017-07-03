Ecobank partners Lagos State on Green Environment Initiative

ECOBANK Nigeria Limited has initiated the planting of 500 coconut tree seedlings on Victoria Island being part of the Lagos State greener, healthier and sustainable environment campaign targeted at planting at least 10 million trees by the year 2020 within the state.

The Lagos State Government had in 2008 commenced tree planting campaign programme statewide; this being the cheapest means to mitigate the negative effects of excess greenhouse gases from the atmosphere thereby alleviating the impact of climate change within the environment.

The Ecobank campaign which stretched through the Ahmadu Bello Way on Victoria Island terminated at the Bar Beach / Eko Atlantic City end of the road. The Managing Director of the Bank, Charles Kie, who led the bank’s team, started the exercise by planting the first coconut tree demonstrating the symbolic kick off of the tree planting campaign.

In his comment, Kie commended Lagos State government for recognizing Ecobank as an environment friendly bank, stressing that, the bank will continue to partner government and non-governmental organizations to protect the environment. “Our support to Lagos State government in this tree planting initiative is in line with our business mantra and is one of the ways to exhibit our visible, vibrant and enduring CSR to mitigate the potential adverse effects of climate change. This also enables us support the far reaching consequence of creating and providing an esthetic environment for Lagos and its people.”

The post Ecobank partners Lagos State on Green Environment Initiative appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

