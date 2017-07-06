ECONEC to reduce cost of elections in West Africa

The President of ECOWAS Network of Electoral Commissions (ECONEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu said the Network was working on measures to help reduce cost of elections in the West Africa sub region. Yakubu, who is also the Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), disclosed this while addressing journalists after ECONEC Steering Committee meeting in Abuja.…

The post ECONEC to reduce cost of elections in West Africa appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

