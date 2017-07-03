Pages Navigation Menu

Economic recession: Osun registers 24,000 cooperative societies

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in News | 0 comments

As frantic efforts are ongoing at different levels of governments in Nigeria to cushion the effects of economic recession, Osun State has registered 24, 000 cooperative societies to boost microeconomics status in the state. The Special Adviser to Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State on cooperative matters, Mr Gbenga Awosode, disclosed this over the weekend […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

