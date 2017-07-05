Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

EDHA segment participants on grazing bill for public hearing into two groups – Independent Television and Radio

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Independent Television and Radio

EDHA segment participants on grazing bill for public hearing into two groups
Independent Television and Radio
Ahead of the Public hearing on the Grazing Bill, Edo State House of Assembly has segmented participants into two groups, for the two-day event. Listing the different groups to attend the public hearing on the grazing bill, the Speaker Doctor Justin

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.