Edo people’ll decide on Grazing Bill —SSG

By Simon Ebegbulem

BENIN—Edo State Government, yesterday, said that the people of the state will decide on the Grazing Bill before the state House of Assembly and not the state government, noting that the bill was not an executive bill but a private bill contrary to insinuations in some quarters.

Following the controversy that had trailed the Grazing Bill before the state House of Assembly, the House has scheduled a public hearing on the bill to enable it come up with a position.

However, in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie, the government noted that “In the past few days, the bill has been inundated with various public comments, criticisms and (in some cases) opportunistic posturing by the political opposition party regarding a “Grazing Bill” currently said to be under consideration by the members of the Edo State House of Assembly.

“The government wishes to make the following facts clear to concerned members of the public: The government has absolutely no knowledge of, or participation in, the said bill, particularly as same is certainly not an Executive Bill and did not emanate from Government House.

“Preliminary enquiries indicate that the said “Grazing Bill” is a private member bill currently undergoing consideration by the legislature in furtherance of its power and responsibility in that regard.

“While the executive arm fully respects and recognises the vital role of the legislature in the law making process, government is concerned by the fact that no prior consultation or engagement was initiated with other arms of government regarding such a sensitive issue.

“Government expects all Edo citizens and stakeholders to take advantage of the hearing process to canvass their views on this matter.”

The post Edo people’ll decide on Grazing Bill —SSG appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

