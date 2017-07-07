Educate Your Youths On The Important Of Living As One Nigeria – Popular Muslim Cleric To Igbo Leaders

Renowned Muslim scholar and leader of Darika group in Nigeria , Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi has condemned the recent quit notice given to the Igbo by an Arewa youth group.|

Speaking in an interview with Newsdiaryonline in Kaduna, the Sheikh prayed for continued peace and stability among Nigerians, and condemned the recent quit notice to the Igbos in the north.

He also sued for moderation on the part of Igbo leaders and their Arewa counterparts, pointing out that now was the time to promote unity.

He appealed to Igbo leaders to always educate their youth on the importance of living in peace and oneness of the country with a view to achieving lasting unity and stability.

Sheikh Bauchi appealed to Nigerians to propagate the gospel of peace and that Nigerians should always see themselves as brothers and sisters.

While commenting on the polio immunization in Nigeria, the Islamic scholar appealed to Muslim parents to continue presenting their children and wards during the immunization against polio.

Sheikh Bauchi assured that he will continue to support the fight against Polio and appealed to other Muslim leaders to join the crusade against the scourge so as to achieve the desired result.

