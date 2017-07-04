EFCC arrests, ex-Jigawa Gov Saminu Turaki

A former governor of Jigawa State, Senator Saminu Turaki was on Tuesday arrested by agents of EFCC. He was picked up at the venue of the public presentation of a book on Brigadier Zakariya Maimalari, the first regular combatant officer in the Nigerian Army, in Abuja.

Before the arrest, EFCC has had to declare Turaki wanted for failing to present himself for trial since 2011 on 36 counts corruption charge before the Federal High Court, Dutse.



The court had issued a warrant directing the Inspector General of Police or his officers and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to arrest Saminu Turaki and bring him before the court. Justice S. Yahuza gave the order after Turaki consistently failed to attend trial.



But attempts to execute the warrant failed as Turaki remained elusive. On May 19, 2016 operatives of the Commission acting on a tip-off had stormed the 16 Denis Osadebey Street Asokoro, Abuja home of the former governor but he slipped through their hands.



Turaki faces multiple charges bordering on criminal conspiracy, stealing, money laundering and misappropriation of public funds.

The post EFCC arrests, ex-Jigawa Gov Saminu Turaki appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

