EFCC arrests ex-Jigawa Governor Turaki

The Nation Newspaper

EFCC arrests ex-Jigawa Governor Turaki
The Nation Newspaper
A year after being on the run, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday arrested former Jigawa StateGovernor Senator Saminu Turaki. Turaki has been standing trial since 2011 after his re-arraignment before a Federal High Court in …
