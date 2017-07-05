EFCC Arrests Former Jigawa Governor Turaki At Book Launch

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested Saminu Turaki, a former governor of Jigawa state.

It was gathered that Turaki was arrested at the public presentation of a book titled, ‘The First Regular Combatant: Brigadier General Zakariya Maimalari,’ which was written by Haruna Poloma at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

The anti-graft agency declared Turaki wanted for failing to appear in court over allegations of fraud.

He faces a 36-count charge bordering on criminal conspiracy, stealing, money laundering and misappropriation of public funds before the Federal High Court in Dutse, his state capital.

The arrested former governor is standing trial for allegedly stealing N36 billion when he was governor of the state from 1999 to 2007.

Turaki had also been accused in court of using N12 billion out of the N36 billion to fund former President Obasanjo’s failed third term bid in 2006.

Last year, operatives of the EFCC went to his house in a bid to execute an arrest warrant for the former governor who had failed to present himself for trial since 2011 when he was arraigned on 36 counts at the Federal High Court in Dutse, Jigawa State.

The court had issued a warrant directing the Inspector-General of Police or his officers and the EFCC to arrest Turaki and bring him before the court.

Justice S. Yahuza gave the order after Turaki failed to appear before the court.

“But attempts to execute the warrant failed as Turaki remained elusive.” “On May 19, 2016, operatives of the commission acting on a tip-off had stormed the 16 Denis Osadebey Street Asokoro, Abuja, home of the former governor but he slipped through their hands.”

