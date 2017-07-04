EFCC confirms arrest of Jigawa ex-Gov., Turaki

Spokesman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Wilson Uwujaren, has confirmed the arrest of a former Governor of Jigawa, Sen. Saminu Turaki, by the anti-graft agency. “What is there to confirm? It is true,” Uwujaren told a Nigerian Pilot correspondent on phone. A source in the commission had earlier told NAN that […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

