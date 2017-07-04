Pages Navigation Menu

EFCC docks man over N4.4m NECO registration fees

Daily Trust

EFCC docks man over N4.4m NECO registration fees
Daily Trust
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday arraigned one Muhammdu Umaru at a court sitting in Maiduguri over alleged N4.4 million NECO fee fraud. The commission arraigned the suspect before Justice Muhammed Salisu of the …
NECO Director lands in prison over alleged N4m scamDaily Post Nigeria
NECO boss lands in trouble for 'defrauding school of N4m' in MaiduguriNigerian Entertainment Today
EFCC docks NECO director over N4m scamWorldStage

