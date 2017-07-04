EFCC docks man over N4.4m NECO registration fees – Daily Trust
|
Daily Trust
|
EFCC docks man over N4.4m NECO registration fees
Daily Trust
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday arraigned one Muhammdu Umaru at a court sitting in Maiduguri over alleged N4.4 million NECO fee fraud. The commission arraigned the suspect before Justice Muhammed Salisu of the …
NECO Director lands in prison over alleged N4m scam
NECO boss lands in trouble for 'defrauding school of N4m' in Maiduguri
EFCC docks NECO director over N4m scam
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!