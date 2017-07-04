EFCC docks NECO director over N4m scam – WorldStage
EFCC docks NECO director over N4m scam
WorldStage Newsonline– The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday arraigned one Muhammadu Umar before Justice M. T. Salihu of the Federal High Court, Maiduguri on a 3-count charge of fraud to the tune of N4million. Umar …
