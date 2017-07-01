EFCC Files Charges Against National Industrial Court Justice, Agbabu-Fishim – SaharaReporters.com
EFCC Files Charges Against National Industrial Court Justice, Agbabu-Fishim
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has filed a 19-count case of unlawful enrichment against Justice Jame Terseer Agbabu-Fishim of the National Industrial Court. The EFCC is accusing the judge of illicit enrichment to the tune of N3.5m.
