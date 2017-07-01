Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

EFCC Files Charges Against National Industrial Court Justice, Agbabu-Fishim – SaharaReporters.com

Posted on Jul 1, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


SaharaReporters.com

EFCC Files Charges Against National Industrial Court Justice, Agbabu-Fishim
SaharaReporters.com
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has filed a 19-count case of unlawful enrichment against Justice Jame Terseer Agbabu-Fishim of the National Industrial Court. The EFCC is accusing the judge of illicit enrichment to the tune of N3.5m.
EFCC files N4.8m corruption charge against recalled judgeThe Nation Newspaper
EFCC Files Charges Against Justice Fishim Of NICCHANNELS TELEVISION

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.