EFCC Re-Arraigns Former Jigawa Gov, Sule Lamido – CHANNELS TELEVISION

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in Africa


EFCC Re-Arraigns Former Jigawa Gov, Sule Lamido
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Friday re-arraigned a former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, his two sons, and five others before the Federal High Court in Abuja over allegations of money laundering and diversion of public funds.
