EFCC re-arraigns Lamido, sons

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Friday, re-arraigned former Jigawa governor, Sule Lamido, his two sons, and five others before Justice B.O Quadri of the Federal High Court, Abuja. Lamido, his sons, Aminu and Mustapha were re-arraigned alongside Aminu Abubakar, Batholomew Agoha and three companies on an amended charge of 43-counts bordering on […]

