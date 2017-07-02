EFCC records 113 convictions in 6 months – Magu
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has recorded 113 convictions nationwide between January and June, its Acting Chairman, Mr Ibrahim Magu, said on Friday. Magu, according to a statement by the commission’s spokesman, Mr Wilson Uwujaren, told stakeholders at an interactive meeting that the convictions were made possible by their contributions and support. The […]
Comments
