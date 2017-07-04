EFCC remands American To Remain In Kirikiri Prison

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has kept an American national in prison,identified as Marco Ramirez, who allegedly obtained 565,000 dollars under false pretences from three Nigerians in an American Green Card scam, is to remain behind bars until July 10, an Ikeja High Court has ruled. His remanded in Kirikiri Maximum Prisons followed the …

