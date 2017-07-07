EFCC should do its work & stop Harassing us – Governors threaten “showdown”

The Nigerian Governors Forum (EFCC) has revealed plans to petition the Federal Government over the activities of the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu. According to Punch, this was disclosed by the chairman of the forum and Governor of Zamfara State Abdulaziz Yari. The Governor, speaking to journalists on Thursday, said that […]

The post EFCC should do its work & stop Harassing us – Governors threaten “showdown” appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

