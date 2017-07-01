Efe Ejeba Looking Dapper In Native Attire (Photos)

Big Brother Naija 2017 winner, Efe Ejeba was looking fresh in this native Attire From rocking all red casual to melting ladies’ hearts in the tux and keeping it street in denim, Efe sure slayed in the shoot.More photos below. He wrote: efemoney uly!!!! This is the beginning of the last 6 months to the end …

The post Efe Ejeba Looking Dapper In Native Attire (Photos) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

