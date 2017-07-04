Pages Navigation Menu

Egypt’s parliament approves 3-month further state of emergency

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Egyptian parliament on Tuesday approved a three-month extension of a state of emergency due to the security challenges facing the country, official MENA news agency reported. The parliament speaker said this during a general session on Tuesday in Cairo. The speaker said that he had been informed by the prime minister of the decision […]

