Egypt’s parliament approves 3-month further state of emergency

The Egyptian parliament on Tuesday approved a three-month extension of a state of emergency due to the security challenges facing the country, official MENA news agency reported. The parliament speaker said this during a general session on Tuesday in Cairo. The speaker said that he had been informed by the prime minister of the decision […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

