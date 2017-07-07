Eight persons arraigned over alleged terrorism, aiding wanted criminals



Eight persons on Friday appeared before a Makurdi Chief Magistrate’s Court over alleged acts of terrorism and aiding two wanted armed robbery and kidnapping suspects – Terwase Akwaza and Teryima Ihimbe.

The suspects – Terkula Wuhe, Ngueshima Shamange, Kwaghdoo Atongo, Zendedoo Tsekaa, Solomon Ayehe, Titus Hangeior, Emmanuel Abonyi and Anthony Eze – were charged with criminal conspiracy, aiding criminal suspects and terrorism.

According to the prosecutor, Sgt. Godwin Ato, the offences are punishable under sections 97, 169 of the penal code laws of Benue, 2004 and 1(2) of terrorism (prevention) (amendment) Act, 2013.

Ato told the court that a Police Patrol Team, led by Mr Simon Majinga, arrested and brought the accused persons to the Benue State Criminal Investigating Department, Makurdi on June 5, 2017.

“The police team alleged that the accused persons have links with the dreaded and wanted armed robbers and kidnappers, Akwaza and Ihimbe.

“The team also alleged that the accused persons have been aiding the two wanted criminals to escape justice.

“The team also reported that the accused persons had consistently terrorised residents of Vandekiya, Adikpo, Zaki-Biam and their environs,” Ato told the court.

The prosecutor said that the accused persons were immediately detained with further investigation revealing that they had been monitoring and revealing Police efforts toward arresting Akwaza and Ihimbe.

“Their connivance with the two wanted criminals foiled every attempt to get them arrested,” he stated.

Ato told the court that upon their arrest, the accused persons gave wrong information to the police which misled them and further frustrated efforts to trace the duo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the pleas of the accused persons were not taken as the court had no jurisdiction to entertain the matter.

The prosecution, however, said that investigation into the matter was ongoing and prayed the court to adjourn to a later date.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Isaac Ajim, ordered that the accused persons be remanded in prison custody and adjourned the case to Aug 8, 2017 for further mention.

