Eight remand prisoners discharged under Justice for All Programme – Ghana News Agency
|
Ghana News Agency
|
Eight remand prisoners discharged under Justice for All Programme
Ghana News Agency
Akuse (E/R) July 7, GNA – Eight remand prisoners at the Akuse Local Prison in the Eastern Region have been discharged, after two Courts sat on their cases, under the Justice for All Programme. In all 41 cases were heard, with eight applicants …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!